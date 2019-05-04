New digital training center to be opened in Tuvalu, Tsai says

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan plans to launch a digital training center in Tuvalu this year to help train and cultivate the next generation of young digital talent in the nation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Speaking to visiting Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sosene Sopoaga at the Presidential Office, Tsai said the two nations have laid a solid foundation for friendship through wide-ranging cooperation in such fields as agriculture and human resources development.

Taiwan’s agricultural assistance to the South Pacific island nation has been widely applauded by the people of Tuvalu and those missions have also involved sending Tuvaluans to Taiwan to take part in various training programs, she said.

To further expand cooperation between the two nations, the government plans to launch a Taiwan Digital Opportunity Center (TDOC) in Tuvalu this year to help cultivate and train young technology talent, Tsai said.

According to the TDOC Web site, such centers aim to train workers, young people and small and medium-sized enterprises in information and communications technology so they can take full advantage of the digital opportunities afforded by technology.

The TDOC concept has so far been put in place in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, with training programs covering the Internet and e-commerce, personal computer repairs, Web site management for small businesses and social media marketing.

Sopoaga thanked the government for the assistance it has extended to his nation over the years, noting that Taiwan is an important friend and that he is looking forward to bilateral relations being strengthened.

Tuvalu wants to learn from Taiwan’s experience in the field of digitization, he said.

The prime minister of Tuvalu, which has a population of a little more than 11,000 people, is visiting Taiwan until tomorrow.