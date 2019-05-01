Firefly fans urged to hire guides and respect nature

By Wu Chun-feng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Residents of Tainan’s Nanhua District (南化) are urging visitors to follow the instructions of local guides, after a fireflies craze caused damaged the environment and left a vehicle stranded on a precipice.

Visitors are thronging to the remote borough of Guanshan (關山), after showers in the middle of last month triggered a spike in the number fireflies on Cinggang Mountain (青岡山), leading to unusually large swarms.

However, the area’s winding roads can be difficult to navigate and several people have gotten lost, Lin Jui-kun (林瑞崑), a retired teacher who works as a volunteer guide, said on Monday.

“Most visitors know better than to shine their flashlights straight at the fireflies, but they are still parking their cars where they please, blocking foot traffic and often crushing firefly larvae,” he said.

“All of this is destroying the firefly’s habitat,” he said.

One group of visitors drove their vehicle into a ditch that led down to a precipice, and police had to be called to rescue them, Lin said.

“Fortunately, the driver was not hurt too badly,” he said

“It is pitch black out here at night and it is simply not advisable for people to go to Guanshan without a guide,” he added.

Visitors should arrive during daylight hours and secure the services of a local guide who knows the area and can help them from inadvertently damaging the environment, Lin said.