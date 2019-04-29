Job banks, tutoring firms might have broken laws: MAC

Staff writer, with CNA

Several local job banks and a tutoring company might have broken the law by allegedly recruiting workers for Chinese companies or posting job advertisements for positions in China on their Web sites or social media, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday.

“Taiwanese people and institutions are not allowed to recruit local workers for Chinese companies or provide information related to China’s job market,” Chiu said.

“Chinese firms are not allowed to engage in embedded advertising or commercial activities here,” he said.

However, Chinese companies approved by the government to invest in Taiwan can advertise jobs without breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), he added.

The issue drew public attention after Jungsang Tutor and the 104 and 1111 job banks were accused of engaging in the activities.

Jungsang Tutor on April 9 was found to have posted a video on Facebook that said it was recruiting “more than 100 people willing to teach in China” with job interviews in Pingtan, China, set for May 18.

Applicants need to have a bachelor’s degree and a teaching certificate, the video said.

In the advertisement, Jungsang Tutor said that the selected candidates could be “100 percent assured” of passing the interviews and that they would receive travel subsidies from the company.

In a print advertisement that was also posted online, the company said that teachers specializing in physical education, music, mathematics, architecture, engineering or physics, and infant and childcare were especially sought after, adding that “no openings are available in the fields of history or politics.”

On April 10, a video showing a man claiming to be a teacher of natural sciences who landed a job following an interview in Pingtan last month was also posted on Facebook.

If the allegations of illegal recruiting activities are proven true, the private individuals or groups could be fined NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$9,707 to US$48,537), the council said.

On Wednesday, the council said that the 104 and 1111 job banks posted advertisements in Taiwan to recruit workers on behalf of Chinese companies.

The job banks said that they posted advertisements for Chinese companies that had been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to operate in Taiwan, which, they said, did not breach the law.

Henry Ho (何啟聖), the deputy general manager of 1111 Job Bank, said the firm was very careful when posting advertisements for jobs in China.

The advertisements were posted strictly in line with the law and only involved Chinese companies legally registered in Taiwan, he said.