Younger people suffering heart attacks, doctors say

By Lin Hui-chin, Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Over the past five years, National Health Insurance spending has increased to NT$4.8 billion (US$155.3 million), while the number of people treated for myocardial infarction has risen 38 percent and the age of patients has decreased, demonstrating that the condition is no longer limited to the elderly.

Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed that 48,639 people last year visited medical establishments complaining of myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

Men comprised 77 percent of the visits.

While nearly half, or 24,247 people, were aged 50 to 69, 13.1 percent, or 6,384 people, were younger than 49, while 148 were younger than 30, the statistics showed.

Mackay Memorial Hospital deputy superintendent Yeh Hung-yi (葉宏一) yesterday said that an increasing number of younger patients have been treated for myocardial infarction.

Citing an unspecified study, Yeh said that 70 percent of myocardial infarction patients younger than 40 have a habit of smoking.

Smoking increases blood pressure and the concentration of blood platelets, which could cause thrombosis and contributes to a person’s risk of myocardial infarction, Yeh said.

Taiwan Society of Lipids and Atherosclerosis director Lee Yi-heng (李貽恆) said that the “three hypers” — hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia and hypertension — also contribute to myocardial infarction.

From 2009 to 2015, the number of men younger than 55 who experienced a heart attack increased 30.3 percent, Lee said, adding that for women the figure increased 29.4 percent.

Theoretically, estrogen secreted by women prior to menopause protects their arteries, Lee said, adding that the theory has yet to be proven.

While there have been fewer people with diabetes or high blood pressure, there has been an increase with hyperlipidemia, Lee said.

Doctors said that smokers who have symptoms of the three hypers have an increased chance of myocardial infarction when placed under duress, work long hours or if their environment changes.

Rapid schedule changes, such as shifting between day and night work shifts, is a risk, doctors said, adding that drinking at night and waking to work would also increase blood pressure.

Chest pains or cold sweats are symptoms of myocardial infarction, and people should visit a doctor or hospital as soon as possible if they experience them, doctors said.