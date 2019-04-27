Han to meet with Wu to discuss candidacy

Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is to meet with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) on Tuesday to discuss the presidential primary, the party said yesterday.

The KMT in a statement said that the two would meet at 3pm to discuss issues related to the its presidential primary.

The announcement came two days after the KMT decided to include all potential presidential candidates in its primary to select its candidate for next year’s presidential election.

They are Han, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Han remains the KMT’s most popular politician and in most opinion polls performs better than any potential Democratic Progressive Party candidate.

However, he has said that he was reluctant to participate in the race, because he has only served as Kaohsiung mayor since Dec. 25 last year and does not want to be seen as abandoning the city.

OPEN DOOR

On Tuesday, he left the door open for a presidential bid, saying: “At this time, I cannot join the primary under the existing system.”

By including Han in its primary, the KMT has given him reason to run for president if public opinion is in his favor.

Wu is also expected to hold talks with each of the KMT’s potential candidates, although the dates have yet to be disclosed.

The Kaohsiung mayor, who yesterday presided over a signing ceremony for the sale of vegetables to Japan, confirmed the meeting with Wu, but declined to provide any further details except to say that they plan to talk about “anything and everything.”

In other news, Ma Ying-jeou Foundation chief executive officer Hsiao Hsu-tsen (蕭旭岑) yesterday said that Han is also to attend an economic conference hosted by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Tuesday.

Wu and Chu are also to be at the event, Hsiao said, adding that the foundation is still trying to contact Wang and Gou to invite them.