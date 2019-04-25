Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer,with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Belize officials lauds ties

Belize Senate President Lee Mark Chang yesterday praised the warm ties between his nation and Taiwan at the inauguration of an association comprising lawmakers from both sides. Belize will continue to stand with Taiwan and speak up for it at international events, Chang said at the ceremony held at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Through the establishment of the association, the two nations could take collaborations between their legislatures to the next level and forge closer bilateral ties, he said. As the two nations mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, Chang said he would like to thank Taiwan for its long-term support for Belize, such as assistance in building its infrastructure.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Minister visiting Eswatini

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is leading a delegation of five people to Eswatini to attend King Mswati III’s 51st birthday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The delegation is visiting the African nation until Sunday, it said. Wu is to present the king with three cows — customary gifts in the African kingdom for such an occasion — along with a handwritten congratulatory letter from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Aside from meeting the king and Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala, Wu is to hold talks with the Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs Thulisile Dladla to discuss bilateral cooperation projects and sign a memorandum of understanding to promote women’s economic empowerment in the African kingdom, the ministry said.

SOCIETY

TAS club holds flea market

The Taipei American School (TAS) Orphanage Club is to host its semi-annual flea market on Saturday from 10am to 3pm in the school’s cafeteria and the hallway to the cafeteria. People will be selling jewelry, antiques, books, clothing, toys, games and many other interesting items. There will also be vendors offering Indian and Chinese food, as well as Krispy Kreme donuts and Lutetia Cafe croissants and cookies. There is no admission fee and all proceeds are to benefit needy children and orphans in Taiwan and overseas, which the club has been helping for nearly 50 years. TAS is located at 800 Zhongshan N Road Sec 6 in Tianmu (天母).

LEGAL AFFAIRS

Want-Want plans lawsuit

Want Want Holdings on Tuesday published a statement in its newspaper threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against the Chinese-language Apple Daily, accusing it of smearing its reputation. The threat came after an Apple Daily report that Want Want’s subsidiary in China, Want Want China Holdings, received up to 477 million yuan (US$71 million) in subsidies from the Chinese government between 2017 and last year. Citing Want Want’s consolidated financial statements for 2017 to last year, the report said the company only noted the income as “government grants,” but did not specify the reasons for the subsidies or what they were used for. Want Want’s statement said that the subsidies from the Chinese government are aimed at attracting investment and are applicable to both domestic and foreign businesses that meet the necessary requirements. Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that it is not against the law for China-based Taiwanese businesses to receive subsidies from the Chinese government, but when the firms are involved in media, then the issue could be a cause of concern for the government.