Two-part finale of crime drama draws ratings and viewers

Staff writer, with CNA

The final two episodes of Taiwanese crime drama The World Between Us (我們與惡的距離) released on Sunday drew high ratings and nearly 4 million online viewers, live-streaming services company CatchPlay said.

CatchPlay, which owns the series’ copyright, said that nearly 4 million viewers logged on to the company’s service for the release of episodes.

There has also been an increase of 220,000 subscribers to its online streaming since the series started last month, a CatchPlay spokesperson said.

Public Television Service (PTS), which produced the series, said that its ratings shot sky-high during the airing of the final two episodes on Sunday, with the highest rating for a single minute reaching 3.6 during episode 10.

Only the highest-rated TV dramas generally reach such heights in Taiwan, it said.

The final two episodes reached an audience of 1.3 million viewers, PTS said, adding that because of the overall success of the series, plans for a second season are already under way.

The series, which was also aired by HBO Asia, received a rating of 9.5 out of 10 on online database IMDb.

The show, which had a budget of NT$43 million (US$1.4 million), describes the aftermath of a mass shooting that intertwines the fates of multiple characters, including the killer, victims, the victims’ families and the media.