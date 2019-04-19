Man charged with illegally importing and selling ants

Staff writer, with CNA

A 23-year-old man was indicted on Tuesday last week for illegally importing and selling ants online, the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office said.

The man, surnamed Liao (廖), had since March last year purchased more than 10 species of foreign ants from overseas Web sites, the indictment said.

Liao, a beverage vendor in the county’s Hemei Township (和美), sold live ants on Facebook — a queen and dozens of worker ants for NT$3,200, prosecutors said.

As he imported and distributed foreign ant species without a permit, Liao was charged with breaching the Plant Protection and Quarantine Act (植物防疫檢疫法), and faces up to three years in jail and a fine of up to NT$150,000 if convicted, they said.

The ants were mostly considered destructive insects, with some species posing a threat to woodlands and crops, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.