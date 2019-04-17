Taiwan should get invite to Interpol assembly: MOFA

Staff writer, with CNA

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) should invite Taiwan to participate in this year’s general assembly in Chile in October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Saturday.

“Taiwan is not part of China and the latter has no right to represent the country on the international stage,” ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said in response to media reports suggesting that Interpol has again declined to invite Taiwan.

Only the democratically elected government of Taiwan can be responsible for the wellbeing of its 23 million people, Lee added.

Combating transnational crime has no political boundaries, so Interpol should be neutral and not exclude Taiwan due to political interference, the ministry said.

Taiwan’s desire to take part in Interpol has gained support from its allies and like-minded nations, the ministry said, adding that it would continue to work with the National Police Agency to push for participation.

Interpol, established in 1923, is the world’s largest international police organization, with 192 member countries.

Taiwan was a member until 1984, when the People’s Republic of China was admitted, and the government decided to withdraw after Interpol sought to change the nation’s official name to “China Taiwan.”