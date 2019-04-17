Tainan to stop requiring resume photo

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

From next month, Tainan is to become the first city in the nation to no longer require prospective employees to include a photograph with their resume, the city government announced on Monday.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) signed a letter of commitment with the Taipei-based Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation promising that the city would support the equality movement.

The foundation, which supports burn survivors and people with facial disfigurement, invited survivors to witness the pledge at the Yonghua Civic Center.

The Tainan City Government said it would also encourage private companies to not require photographs on resumes.

It has pasted stickers on mirrors and glass surfaces in public spaces around the city to promote the campaign, it added.

Burn survivors and people with facial disfigurement are not the only people who are discriminated against based on their physical appearance, foundation chief executive Shu Ching-hsien (舒靜嫻) said.

About one in eight people in Taiwan reported having been criticized or teased due to their appearance, she said, citing a study conducted by the foundation.

Although Taiwan is a progressive society, there are still many movements for equality that need public and governmental support, she said.

From its 2015 program promoting wheelchair accessibility in restaurants to this year’s resume photograph policy, the Tainan City Government has continued to support people with physical disabilities and shown that it values equality, she added.

All government agencies and public schools in Tainan are to participate in the campaign, Huang said, adding that he hopes that they would also collaborate with local businesses and groups that support the movement.

He looks forward to all people working together to eliminate discrimination and unequal treatment on the basis of physical appearance, he added.

The foundation is to celebrate its sixth annual Face Equality Day on May 17.

Additional reporting by Tsai Wen-chu