Overseas Taiwanese have invested NT$120bn: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

Investment from returning Taiwanese entrepreneurs has reached NT$120 billion (US$3.89 billion) since the beginning of the year and more is expected to follow, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Sunday.

The government has been inviting Taiwanese expatriates to return home and invest, Tsai said in a Facebook post, adding that 30 companies have already responded to the government’s call and invested in the nation this year.

The government’s aim is to create a better economy, she said.

“Total investment has reached NT$120 billion and 10,500 jobs will be created,” Tsai said as she announced that 50 more companies had expressed their intention to return and invest in Taiwan.

This is a show of confidence by overseas Taiwanese in the nation’s investment climate in the face of a changing global economic environment, she added.

“Now is the right time to invest in Taiwan,” Tsai said, referring to an IMF forecast for Taiwan’s economic growth this year.

In a report released last week, the IMF forecast 2.5 percent economic growth for the nation this year, up from a 2.4 percent forecast in October last year.

Tsai, who is planning to run for re-election in next year’s presidential election, said that it is important to improve the nation’s economic health by developing innovative industries and attracting more overseas investment.