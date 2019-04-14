Nurses infected in measles cases

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control yesterday confirmed three new measles cases associated with a cluster at a hospital in central Taiwan, bringing the total to eight.

The three new cases were all female nurses in their 20s who worked at the hospital and had direct contact with another nurse in her 40s who worked at the hospital, the centers said.

The nurse in her 40s was diagnosed with measles on March 28, it said.

Although the three nurses had received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations on March 30 or Monday last week, they began showing symptoms on Friday and Saturday last week, and developed rashes from Saturday to Monday, the centers said.

Tests showed that the strain with which they were infected matched the virus from a cluster of cases at the hospital, the centers said.

Of the eight people affected so far, five are nurses, it said, adding that emergency measures, including temporary suspension of patient registration and fever management at the hospital’s emergency department, had been implemented.

All workers at the hospital, excluding those who are not recommended to be vaccinated, received shots on Monday, it said, adding that 424 people who have had direct contact with those who have been confirmed to have the disease would be monitored through April 30.

A total of 55 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide this year: 29 domestic infections — with 18 of those infected through close contact with an infected person — and 26 infected overseas, 22 of whom were Taiwanese, the centers said.

People should avoid unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities, and maintain good respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, the centers said.