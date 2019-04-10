Philippine voters need to bring ID cards, office says

Staff Writer, with CNA

Philippine voters registered in Taiwan need to show their national ID cards to vote in the Southeast Asian nation’s general elections next month, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office said on Monday.

Philippine nationals in Taiwan can cast ballots at the nation’s representative offices later this week, it said.

Filipinos are to elect local officials, district representatives to the lower house and 12 nationally elected senators on May 13 in a midterm vote for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippine citizens who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote, including those residing overseas, the office said.

Filipinos who want to vote need to register in person at any of the nation’s representative offices, it added.

There are about 17,000 Filipinos registered for overseas absentee voting this year, the office said.

BEGINS ON SATURDAY

Voting would take place from Saturday to May 13 at the Philippine’s representative offices in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, it said.

Registered voters can cast their ballots from 8am to 5pm any day of the week, expect on April 18 and 19, when polling booths would be closed in observance of a Philippine religious holiday, the office said.

Office personnel have been trained by the Philippines Commission on Elections to act as election officers at the polling booths, it said.

There were 122,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan as of the end of last year, making the country the second-largest source of foreign workers in the nation, according to government statistics.