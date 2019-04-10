Chunghwa Post and FamilyMart launch domestic shipments

Staff writer, with CNA

Chunghwa Post has teamed up with FamilyMart to launch a domestic delivery service in which packages can be dropped at a convenience store and sent by the postal service, a FamilyMart executive said yesterday.

The service, which began yesterday, aims to meet a growing demand for the delivery of small parcels driven by the rise of e-commerce, said Chen Wan-yang (陳菀揚), who works in FamilyMart’s e-retail division.

It would enable online retailers to post parcels around the clock, as FamilyMart convenience stores operate 24 hours per day, while many post offices are open six days per week from 8am to 5pm, Chen said.

There are two sizes of parcels that senders can choose from: a 16cmx28cm pouch that costs NT$45 to send and a 23cmx32cm pouch that costs NT$57 to send, Chen said.

The parcels would be delivered to addresses in most parts of Taiwan within four days, but would take longer if sent to Hualien and Taitung counties, or more remote areas, Chen said.

Chunghwa Post assistant manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said that the postal company has seen steady growth in the number of parcels sent since 2014, with the volume of small and express parcels reaching 24 million last year.

The new service is expected to further increase the volume of packages Chunghwa Post handles by 15 to 20 percent per year, Kuo said, adding that Chunghwa Post plans to provide similar services with other convenience store chains.