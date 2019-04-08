FEATURE: Taokas advocate fights for recognition of heritage

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

More young people are seeking a connection with the land and putting more emphasis on values instead of material gains, climate advocate and Central Taiwan Pingpu Indigenous Groups Youth Alliance founder Kaisanan Ahuan said.

The Pingpu people, also known as plains Aborigines, have traditionally lived in the lowland areas of Taiwan.

Also known by his Chinese name, Wang Shang-yi (王商益), the 25-year-old said he was not sure about himself until he embarked on an identity quest about five years ago.

Having worked at chipmaking firms for about two years after graduating from university as an electrical engineer, he returned to his hometown of Puli Township (埔里) in Nantou County to help revive the culture of Taokas, a Pingpu group, because “our culture was fading at a speed faster than I had imagined,” he told the Taipei Times.

He prefers using the term “indigenous” over “Aboriginal,” because the former is adopted by the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples “and shows more respect to indigenous peoples,” Kaisanan said.

He said he had assumed that he was a Thao, as his father’s family lived near Sun Moon Lake, where the Thao predominantly lived.

He did not learn that he is a Taokas and has relatives in other municipalities until his parents told him that they have relatives in Miaoli County when he decided to study at National United University there.

Taokas culture is better preserved in Miaoli’s Houlong Township (後龍), which later became a second home for him, as he frequently visited the township, he said.

During his time at university, activities reviving Taokas culture began to flourish in Puli, and a member of the Kaxabu community asked him a question that left a long-lasting effect, Kaisanan said.

“Where do you come from?” they asked, to which he replied that he came from Puli’s Waraoral — where houses used to be built with red bricks — and was told that there are many Taokas there, to his surprise.

He learned from historical texts that his ancestors had fled from Miaoli and Taichung following a massacre during the Qing Dynasty, and that their languages and traditions quickly faded during the Japanese colonial era and the former Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) authoritarian regime.

His grandparents rarely divulge information about Taokas traditions unless he asks them, while his parents know almost nothing about the past, Kaisanan said.

He said that community elders used to hide their rituals, as they feared that other people would jeer at their rituals and dancing.

Using Chinese names is another issue for them, Kaisanan said.

His mother is surnamed Chung (鐘) in Chinese, but her signature was often “corrected” to the character Chung (鍾), which also happened to her relatives, so they write their surnames using two characters, he said.

“This is ridiculous, because their surnames were given by other people anyway,” he added.

Not yet recognized by the law, Pingpu people cannot have their names officially registered and they feel ostracized by Han people and legally recognized groups when it comes to identification, Kaisanan said.

“Reassuming indigenous names is the first step to gaining self-respect,” he said, adding that his name — Kaisanan — means “stars” in the Taokas language.

Pingpu have been striving to gain official recognition for two or three decades, and they felt a sense of hope after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office in May 2016, he said.