Clouds, northern monsoon to bring colder weather

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Temperatures are to fall on Wednesday due to a frontal system and the northeast monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Forecasts from the bureau showed that today and tomorrow would be warm, with cloudy to sunny skies forecast for the most parts of the nation.

Isolated showers remain a high possibility on the east coast, with afternoon showers in mountainous areas in the west, the bureau said.

Temperatures would exceed 29°C nationwide due to the influence of southwesterly winds, with highs reaching 32°C in the north, 32°C to 33°C in central areas and and 29°C to 30°C in the south, it said.

However, highs in northern Taiwan on Wednesday are to slide to 25°C to 28°C due to the passage of a frontal system and a stronger northeast monsoon, the bureau said.

Chances of showers would be high in northern and eastern regions, as well as the mountainous areas in the central and southern regions, it said.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the plains in central and southern regions, the bureau said, adding that residents in Taitung should beware of high temperatures caused by the southwesterly wind.

From Thursday to Saturday, highs in northern Taiwan and Hualien would dip to between 22°C and 25°C due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and clouds from southern China, the bureau said, adding that lows would fall to between 18°C and 19°C.

Overall, the weather is expected to be relatively unstable from Thursday to Saturday, with showers forecast for northern Taiwan and the east coast, it said.

Isolated showers are forecast for mountainous areas in southern Taiwan, the bureau said.