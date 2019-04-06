Cheerleaders chant praises of Chiang at memorial event

By Chen Yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Members of Shih Hsin University’s cheerleading team yesterday performed at an event commemorating Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), flying the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) banner and reciting pro-Chiang slogans.

A group named I Love the Flag Committee organized the event at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei to mark the anniversary of his death.

During its five-minute routine, the team displayed the KMT banner, Chiang’s portrait and signs that praised Chiang while a song played that was used by the 2006 “red shirt” protests against the administration of then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

At the conclusion of the routine, the team chanted: “We miss the late honorable president Chiang” as a member dressed as Chiang waved to the crowd.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former deputy legislative speaker Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) were among prominent KMT members who attended the event.

In a speech, Ma said that Chiang had been unfairly demonized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that his reputation should be restored.

Chiang liberated Taiwan, defended it from the communists and was responsible for establishing the nation’s infrastructure, Ma said.

“Chiang returned Taiwan to the bosom of the motherland after 50 years of colonial occupation and the nation must forever remember the great man,” he said.

Wu said Chiang had made a tremendous contribution to the stability of Taiwan and laid a solid foundation for the KMT.

As Hung took the stage, the crowd chanted: “Let’s go Sister Chu Chu,” while cries of “Draft [Kaohsiung Mayor] Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜)” were also heard.

Additional reporting by Stacy Hsu