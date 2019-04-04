NPP focuses on two Taipei districts in next year’s vote

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The New Power Party (NPP) plans to nominate only two candidates for the legislative election in Taipei next year, NPP Legislator and Taipei Chapter head Freddy Lim said (林昶佐) yesterday.

The two would be running in the Zhongzheng-Wanghua (中正-萬華) and Xinyi-southern Songshan (信義-南松山) electoral districts, he said, adding that the NPP has “limited resources,” which they hope to focus on just a caouple of constituencies.

Lim made the announcement at a news conference for attorney Chen Yu-fan (陳雨凡), who yesterday said she would seek the party’s nomination to compete for a seat in the Xinyi-southern Songshan district.

“What worries me the most is that Taiwan’s precious, hard-earned democracy, freedom and rule of law could all be gone in an instant because of the greater political environment we are dealing with. This made me want to take up more responsibility and do more for our society in a different capacity,” she said.

Chen, who resigned from her post as executive director of the Judicial Reform Foundation on Sunday, has experience in policy planning and promoting judicial reform.

“I have seen the way Yu-fan has been there for people needing legal assistance, whether during her time at the Legal Aid Foundation or the Judicial Reform Foundation, ” Lim said, adding that she has helped many people fight for their rights and has a charismatic personality.

Since the 2016 legislative election, Lim has been looking for new members to join the party and Chen took more time to convince than anyone else, he said, adding that it took him more than three years to persuade her.

With Chen’s help, he hopes the party would win the two legislative seats in Taipei, he said.

If nominated, Chen could run against Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰), who has won the seat for four consecutive terms, or Taipei City Councilor Wang Hong-wei (王鴻薇).

Asked if the NPP would collaborate with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on the election in the constituency, where the DPP did not nominate a candidate in 2016, Lim said the party would seek the DPP’s support after it completes its nomination process.