NHK environmental documentary at Taichung museum

By Chen Jou-chen, Su Meng-chuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Billed as the world’s first environmental documentary shot in 8K resolution, Water with Life in Taiwan (水起．台灣) premiered on Sunday on the Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK) channel NHK BS8K, and it is being screened at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung this week.

A team of more than 50 people from NHK and Delta Electronics used 8K resolution, high-speed and underwater cameras as well as drones to make the film, which was produced and funded by the Delta Electronics Foundation, over three years.

Among the elements captured on the film were the disappearing lichen and moss on Yilan County’s Cilanshan (棲蘭山), the restoration of the Formosan landlocked salmon’s habitat in the Cijiawan River (七家灣溪) in Taichung and the bleaching of corals off Kenting (墾丁) in Pingtung County, among other environmental phenomena.

The documentary is being shown in the museum’s 3D Theater through Sunday. The shows are free

Delta Electronics decided to invest in 8K technology at the suggestion of an NHK consultant, who said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be broadcast using 8K technology, company founder Bruce Cheng (鄭崇華) said.