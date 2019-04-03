KMT’s Chu dismisses ‘red supply chain’ in FEZ push

By Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporter

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Monday reiterated his determination to push for the establishment of free economic zones (FEZs), saying that there is no so-called “red supply chain.”

Chu, who has announced that he would seek the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) nomination for next year’s presidential election, said in a Facebook live stream that the KMT’s 15 local government heads have signed a petition asking the government to set up FEZs.

He said that in 2013, when he was mayor, he propossed to the Executive Yuan taking advantage of the Port of Taipei’s location and setting up a FEZ there.

“Taiwan’s development of FEZs should focus on intelligent logistics, international health, value-added agriculture, financial services and innovative education,” Chu said, adding that the government should develop a freer environment through relaxations of relevant laws and tax reductions, which would allow a better flow of talent, commodities and capital.

While South Korea is ready to reap the rewards of its efforts since 2003 to establish the Incheon Free Economic Zone, Taiwan has been lagging behind and delaying on embarking on a path that it should have started 20 years ago, he said.

Taiwan can no longer afford to waste any more time and opportunities on internal struggles and should start catching up, he added.

Dismissing the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) criticism of his proposal, Chu said that Taiwan’s overall economic situation has only worsened since the DPP administration took office in May 2016, which was accompanied by wage stagnation.

“Taiwan is a highly trade-reliant nation, but the DPP’s usual policy is closing our borders and resorting to scare tactics,” he said, accusing the party of adopting a “loser’s mindset.”

Chu said that he has confidence in Taiwan’s ability to withstand global competition due to its outstanding human resources, high-quality products and supply chain.

“The DPP has repeatedly tried to scare the people of Taiwan with its talk of the ‘red supply chain’ and opposition to a cross-strait service trade agreement and a trade in goods agreement,” he said.

Regarding concerns voiced by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that a FEZ could be used to allow products made in China to be rebranded as made in Taiwan, Chu said that there are stringent international rules regarding country of origin.

If products made in China want to be branded as made in Taiwan, they would need to go through further processing in Taiwan to increase their added value, which is exactly why Taiwan needs to set up FEZs, he said.