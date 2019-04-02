Tsai’s call with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lacks invite to address Congress

Staff writer, with CNA

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to visit the US during their telephone conversation last week, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.

Wu said that Tsai had a telephone conversation with Pelosi during a transit stopover in Hawaii on Thursday, before Tsai flew back to Taiwan following state visits to three of the nation’s diplomatic allies in the Pacific.

During the call, the two had a friendly conversation, as Pelosi has long supported human rights and democracy, Wu said.

However, Pelosi did not raise the issue of possibly extending an invitation to Tsai to speak at a joint session of the US Congress, Wu said, responding to a question raised by New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who asked during a legislative session if the issue had been raised.

The suggestion was first made in February by a group of US senators in a joint letter to Pelosi, calling on her to invite Tsai to address a joint session of the US Congress.

The letter, signed by US senators Cory Gardner, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, said that the gesture would enhance Taiwan-US relations, as both sides mark the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which forms the basis of the US’ relationship with Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to the US senators, but stressed that there were no plans for Tsai to visit Washington.