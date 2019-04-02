Ghanaian motorscooterist stopped for DUI check overstayed visa by 19 years

Staff writer, with CNA

A 58-year-old Ghanaian who has overstayed his work visa by 19 years was detained by police in Taipei on Sunday evening for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic violations.

Officers spotted a motorbike being driven in the wrong direction down a one-way alley in Daan District (大安) at about 6:30pm and tried to flag the driver down, but he sped away, Daan District police officer Cheng Shuo-yao (鄭碩堯) said yesterday.

When officers caught up with the man, he initially seemed cooperative, but fled again when the officers let down their guard.

He was detained after a brief chase, during which an officer was slightly injured, police said.

On-site tests found the man to have a breath alcohol content of 0.38 milligrams per liter.

The legal limit is 0.25 milligrams per liter.

The man, surnamed Hassan, came to Taiwan in 2000, but did not leave when his work visa expired, the Daan Police District said.

Hassan could face charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and endangering public safety by driving under the influence, police said.