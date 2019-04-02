It takes entire city to curb drug abuse, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

City departments have to work together to combat illegal drug use, such as cutting off utilities to businesses where illegal drug parties are held, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Drug abuse is a complicated problem that cannot be solved by a single method, and promoting public awareness, drug-control strategies and helping drug users complete recovery programs are all important, Ko said at an anti-drug event at Xingan Elementary School, where he shared the stage with John Hsuan (宣明智), a former United Microelectronics Corp chairman.

The Taipei City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has a specialized drug enforcement ad hoc team, the city government has a Drug Abuse Prevention Center, and the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office has been asked to have prosecutors specializing in drug cases, Ko said.

“Simply relying on police to crack down on drug abuse is not going to solve the problem, which is why all city departments and agencies should help,” he said.

For example, the Department of Information and Tourism or the Office of Commerce should order a hotel that allowed guests to hold drug parties to suspend operations, and the hotel’s water and electricity should be cut off, he said.

Parents who discover their children have drug abuse problems should seek help from the city’s 24-hour anti-drug line (0800-770-885), the mayor said.

Ko thanked private companies for working with the National Police Agency to create interesting anti-drug videos that are more appealing to young people.