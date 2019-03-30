THSRC accepts bookings via Facebook Messenger

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People can now book high-speed rail tickets via Facebook Messenger, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) said on Thursday.

To book tickets using Facebook Messenger, travelers first have to log into their Facebook accounts, search for THSRC in Chinese and start a dialogue.

Passengers can enter their booking requests by typing or using the voice recognition function, the company said, adding that they can follow the step-by-step instructions to complete their booking.

Travelers can book tickets up to one hour before departure, the company said.

They can also use Facebook Messenger to ask ticketing-related questions and get instant replies, it said.

For non-ticketing-related questions, they can call the company’s customer service line or contact the company through its Web page, it said.

Travelers using Messenger on smartphones to book tickets would be diverted to THSRC’s own ticket-booking mobile application, “T Express,” if they want to pay for tickets online and have them stored in their ticket-booking accounts online, the company said.

However, people using Facebook Messenger on computers to purchase tickets would be given a set of booking numbers to pick up their tickets at convenience stores and windows at high-speed rail stations, the company said.