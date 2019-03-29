Michelin Guide adds 12 to its Bib Gourmand list

Staff writer, with CNA

The Michelin Guide Taipei has released a list of 12 new Bib Gourmand restaurants, which is a distinction given to establishments that offer a three-course meal for a fixed price not exceeding NT$1,300.

The list was released on Wednesday ahead of the full Michelin Guide Taipei for this year, which will be published on April 10, includes Taiwanese, Pekingese, Yunnanese, Indian and other cuisine.

Among the restaurants that made the shortlist are A Cheng Goose (阿城鵝肉), which has a signature dish of smoked goose, and Mother’s Kitchen (女娘的店), which features braised pork belly from freshly slaughtered black pigs.

The Bib Gourmand list complements the Michelin Guide Taipei, which awards restaurants one, two or three Michelin stars, indicating “very good cooking,” “excellent cooking worth a detour” and “exceptional cuisine worth a journey” respectively.

Other restaurants on the Bib Gourmand list include Shin Yeh Shiao Ju (欣葉小聚今品), which has a menu featuring stir-fried 1,000-year eggs with green chili peppers, and omelets with sponge gourd and dried scallops; and Yi Hsing Pavilion (義興樓), which is known for its shrimp-filled “gold coins” — stuffed pork fat medallions fried to a crispy golden brown.

Noodle shops A Kuo Noodles (阿國切仔麵), Mai Mien Yen Tsai (賣麵炎仔) and Tien Hsia San Chueh (天下三絕) were also listed, along with Indian restaurant Saffron (番紅花), the Sichuan-style restaurant Chili House (四川吳抄手), Pekingese Do It True (都一處), Yunnanese Jen Ho Yuan (人和園), and Zhejiang-style Rong Rong Yuan (榮榮園).