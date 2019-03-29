Ex-Taipei councilor gets seven-plus years for corruption

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday handed former Taipei City councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥) seven-and-a-half years in prison and four years without civil rights after finding him guilty of corruption and forgery.

Tung, 46, was found guilty of embezzling NT$120,000 (US$3,889 at the current exchange rate) by forging payment documents for an office assistant in a case stemming from 2011.

Using the city government’s allowance for councilors to hire assistants, Tung claimed that he hired a man surnamed Tsai (蔡) and paid him a monthly wage of NT$30,000, but investigators found that he never employed anyone for the job and instead pocketed the money.

The court handed Tung a five-month sentence on the forgery charges, commutable to a NT$150,000 fine.

It was first ruling in the case and can be appealed.

To justify the relatively harsh sentence, the judges pointed to Tung’s insistence of innocence.

“Tung should have served as an example to his constituents. Although clear evidence showed that Tung had embezzled public funds, he continued to deny any wrongdoing and did not repent for his actions,” the ruling said.

A former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member who once hosted a political talk show on Formosa TV, Tung won the city councilor seat in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014, but became embroiled in several scandals.

He has been accused of beating his wife and girlfriend, and having extramarital affairs, and last year was forced to rescind his re-election candidacy after a drunk driving incident.

Tung became an independent after being expelled from the DPP in February 2017. He then became a close supporter of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Some people pointed to inconsistencies in the court’s ruling against Tung, compared with the sentence handed to former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City councilor Chin Li-fang (秦儷舫) last year.

Chin was convicted of embezzling NT$2.28 million through the same scheme.

The Taipei District Court last year gave her a two-year jail term and suspended the sentence for five years, saying that Chin had admitted to guilt and made amends.

Taipei prosecutors said that they would not appeal the case, prompting New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to protest what he called clear political manipulation.