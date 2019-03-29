Taoyuan airport moves up in global ranking to No. 13

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport moved up two notches to No. 13 among the world’s top 100 airports in Skytrax’s annual survey, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said yesterday.

This was the best overall grade that the airport has achieved in recent years, the company said, adding that the airport captured the eighth spot among airports in Asia.

The survey this year included for the first time an airport’s accessibility for people with reduced mobility, with the Taoyuan airport coming in at No. 9, the company said.

Despite an overall improvement in ranking, Taoyuan airport saw its position slip in certain categories.

In terms of cleanliness, it dropped from No. 4 to No. 8, while its staff service ranking slid from No. 3 to No. 7.

The airport placed fourth in both security processing and baggage delivery last year, but fell to No. 8 and No. 7 respectively this year.

Although the airport was rated No. 1 in terms of immigration service last year, its ranking slid to No. 4.

In the category of best airports with leisure amenities, Taoyuan dropped out of the top 10 this year after ranking seventh last year.

In other news, people booking flights on a Sunday for trips on a Friday are likely to get the lowest possible fare, a study by Expedia and Airlines Reporting Corp showed.

The annual report, Travel Pricing Outlook in 2019, was produced by analyzing air ticket trends for the world’s most popular domestic and international routes between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30 last year, Expedia said, adding that this year’s report includes money-saving strategies for booking hotels.

The results of the study showed that the best time to book flights is three weeks before departure, when travelers are more likely to get the lowest fares.

Meanwhile, people booking flights on a Sunday could save up to 21.9 percent in airfares, the largest saving compared with tickets purchased on other days, whereas those booking tickets on a Friday are likely to get a price that is 3.7 percent higher than the average, the study found.

“We also recommend that travelers leave for trips on a Friday instead of Sunday,” with the study showing that airfares would be 4.1 percent lower than the average, Expedia said.

Meanwhile, booking hotels on a Friday provides the best chance for the lowest average daily rate, while Sunday is likely to be the most costly, it said.

As to the assumption that direct flights cost more than non-direct ones, the report found that travelers care more about the time and cost spent in changing flights than the airfare.

Direct flights could also be relatively cheaper, depending on the route’s popularity or if it is off-peak season, it said.

“Our research also showed that ticket prices will not immediately rise when an airline announces that it will raise the fuel surcharge. As such, travelers need not postpone trips because of the fuel surcharge adjustment,” Expedia said.

The best time to buy tickets would be a few days to one week after airlines announce new fuel surcharges for short or long-haul flights, Expedia said.