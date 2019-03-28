‘One country, two systems’ not on my watch, Tsai says

By Su Yung-yao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, in Hawaii, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday told Taiwanese expatriates in Hawaii that she would not accept China’s “one country, two systems” framework as long as she is president.

Tsai, who was making an overnight stop in Hawaii on the return leg of her eight-day Oceans of Democracy visit to Palau, Nauru and the Marshall Islands, made the remark at a banquet attended by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty, former AIT chairman Raymond Burghardt, Hawaii House of Representatives Speaker Scott Saiki, Hawaii Senate Majority Leader Kalani English and others.

She was greeted at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu by Moriarty, Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) and Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Every president says they want reform, but only she has had the “foolish courage” to push for pension reform, a social safety net, economic transition, energy development and other initiatives, Tsai said at the banquet.

In the past, relying on China was the solution, but now, Taiwan is expanding into more diverse markets, she said.

While some argue that Taiwan should go back to relying on the Chinese market, Tsai said she believes that Taiwan is doing better now, as it does not rely on a single market.

Taiwan has engaged with many democratic nations, and “almost no one has given us a political framework” to follow, she added.

At the beginning of the year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) proposed a “one country, two systems” framework for Taiwan — but as long as she is president, she would not accept it, Tsai said.

She said Taiwan and the US have made progress in their relations because the US has confidence in Taiwan and believes it is a reliable partner and would not bow to external pressure.

Taiwan is willing to make greater contributions to the overall development of democracy, regional prosperity and collective security in the Indo-Pacific region, Tsai added.

Tsai was yesterday scheduled to speak with the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, via video and visit the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaii National Guard’s disaster prevention center.

Sources had said Hawaii Adjutant General Arthur Logan would be accompanying Tsai on the visit.

SEE HIGH ON PAGE 8