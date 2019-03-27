Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Fraud ring suspects charged

More than a dozen suspects were on Monday indicted on organized crime and fraud charges for allegedly defrauding Chinese women on dating sites, the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The 13 suspects were allegedly part of a group based in Taichung that targeted Chinese nationals, the office said in a statement. They were allegedly led by a 23-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Yang (楊), who began hiring locals in 2017 to join China-based dating Web sites to target women. Once they got to know their potential victims, they persuaded the women to make wire transfers for purported investments, prosecutors said. The ring’s members allegedly defrauded six Chinese victims of about NT$2.39 million (US$77,509), the office said. They were arrested at their operational bases in Taichung’s Xitun (西屯) and Nantun (南屯) districts in raids carried out by local police.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Firefighter eligibility to grow

The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday last week approved revised regulations to allow foreign nationals residing in Taiwan to volunteer as firefighters. The new regulations would be officially promulgated and become effective after internal procedures are completed, the ministry said in a statement. The revisions make provisions for foreign nationals, including people from China, Macau and Hong Kong, who are willing to undergo the necessary training at local fire departments to qualify as volunteer firefighters, it said. They could make positive contributions to firefighting and fire prevention efforts, as Taiwan has limited human resources in that area, it added. The new rules would apply to legal foreign residents who have a clean police record, the ministry said.