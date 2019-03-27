Tsai Ping-kun becomes Taipei’s third deputy mayor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday administered the oath of office to Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤), who became the third deputy mayor, and Lin Chih-feng (林志?), who was promoted to Taipei Public Works Department commissioner.

Tsai, who became chief executive officer of the Tzu Chi Culture and Communication Foundation in 2016, previously served as principal of Taichung First Senior High School and Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, and was Taichung deputy mayor under then-Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from 2010 to 2015.

The third deputy mayor’s post had been vacant since the start of Ko’s second term on Dec. 25 last year.

Hu’s attendance at the ceremony led to speculation that Ko might cooperate with the KMT or try to attract votes from pan-blue camp supporters if he enters next year’s presidential race.

Asked about the rumors, Tsai said that Hu did not question his political affiliation when he asked him to become Taichung deputy mayor and neither did Ko, adding that since he is not a member of any political party, he could serve everyone.

Ko emphasizes credibility and honesty, efficiency and listening to others, while he believes in love, persistence and efficiency, so he thinks their values match and they could work well together, Tsai said.

While Hu is more humorous, Ko is more rational and straightforward, but Hu’s ample diplomatic experience could help Taipei push its diplomatic efforts and he would be happy to serve as a bridge between Hu and Ko, Tsai said.

He would be supervising the departments of social welfare, education, culture, and information and tourism, among others, and would seek to communicate more with the private sector, Tsai said.

Lin was head of the department’s New Construction Office prior to his promotion.