NCC considering longer 5G license

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The validity period of 5G licenses might be extended to help the nation’s telecoms stay competitive in the 5G age, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The commission had last year said that it was aiming to release the first batch of 5G licenses by the first half of next year.

The 5G wireless technology must meet certain requirements, including having enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine-type communications and ultra-reliable low-latency communications, the commission said.

However, as the 5G network coverage rate is to be greater than that of the 4G system, infrastructure costs would be higher, it added.

Among other measures, the commission said it is considering helping telecoms extend the validity period of 5G licenses to help them amortize the funds they spend bidding for the licenses over a longer period of time.

Licenses for 4G are valid for 17 years, including a two-year service preparation period, while an extended 5G license could enable telecoms to offer the service for 20 years, preparation period included, the NCC said, adding that it has yet to make a final decision.

The commission said it is also considering allowing telecoms to cobuild base stations, share frequencies and sell additional capacity, provided that each telecom follows its own network construction business plan and does not compromise consumer interests.

It also hopes that a telecommunications management act would be quickly approved by the Legislative Yuan, as it would give telecoms more flexibility in operating their businesses and facilitate the development of 5G, it added.

Meanwhile, the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency, in the second half of next year is to announce its 5G standards, the NCC said.

The frequency bands that are to be used for 5G would be explained at the World Radiocommunication Conference later this year, it said.

The bandwidth that is to be designated for 5G would total 2,790MHz, including 270MHz from the 3.5GHz frequency band, 20MHz from the 1.8GHz band and 2,500MHz from the 28GHz band, it added.

To finalize the 5G licensing plan, the commission said that the Executive Yuan would first have to approve the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ new list of businesses that Tier I Telecommunications Enterprises can operate, which would include the radio frequencies to be auctioned under the mobile broadband business section.

Information sessions would be held to explain the plan to stakeholders, it said.

The commission is to announce the rules governing the 5G frequency auction, floor prices for each frequency band and bidder qualifications after amending the Regulations for Administration of Mobile Broadband Businesses (行動寬頻業務管理規則), it added.