New TRA ticketing system to open to individuals in April

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) new ticketing system is to start accepting individual bookings on April 9 after opening last month to group bookings, the agency said on Thursday.

The TRA’s fourth-generation ticketing system is to fully replace the old system on April 23, the agency said.

The new system offers people a “one-stop solution,” meaning they can book and pick up tickets, as well as pre-order onboard meals in one transaction, TRA Director-General Chang Cheng-yuan (張政源) said.

People can book tickets on computers or through the TRA app on mobile devices, Chang said, adding that a QR code is available to access services.

The TRA has 50 services on which people can pre-order boxed meals, Chang said, adding that onboard service personnel would deliver pre-ordered meals.

Information on the new tickets would be printed vertically rather than horizontally, which is a major improvement, he said.

“The TRA transports approximately 650,000 passengers per day,” he said. “We hope that we can use technology to offer more humanized services.”

The administration said people can try the new ticketing systems at the main stations in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Hualien and Taitung before a trial session ends on Friday.

The trial session was designed to satisfy people’s curiosity over what the new system could offer and would demonstrate that it can process booking requests quickly and efficiently, Chang said.

Chunghwa Telecom, which is in charge of designing the ticketing system, said that under the old system, if a long-distance ticket was not available, people would book seats section-by-section to make the same journey.

However, the new system would automatically search for seats across sections, Chunghwa Telecom said.

The system has an information security protection mechanism to fend off hackers and to prevent exploitation by high-speed ticket-buying software, Chunghwa Telecom said.