High-school students accused of molestation

By Lin Ching-lun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two high-school students at a Yilan vocational school are under investigation after they were accused of abusing younger students, police said yesterday.

The two older students allegedly barged into the four younger students’ dormitory on Thursday night last week and demanded that they draw lots to decide which one would have to be masturbated by the two older students, an unnamed source familiar with the case said.

One of the students who did not draw the shortest straw called his father and the school’s military instructor, who arrived 15 minutes later.

Another anonymous source said that the two older students were also accused of molesting younger students in November last year.

The school informed social workers about the incident and informed the parents of the students involved, the source said, adding that the parents were unhappy about the school’s slow handling of the incident.

The parents criticized the school for allowing the two alleged molesters to continue going to school instead of expelling them, and criticized the school for not providing adequate counseling to the younger students, the source said.

The parents also lambasted the school for trying to keep things under wraps by asking the parents of the alleged victims not to report the incident to the police, the source said.

The school said that its response and handling of the incident was in accordance with the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) and that it would follow through with an investigation.

The school said that it had expelled the two older students from the school dormitories and asked that their parents take them home on extended leave, adding that the question of expulsion would be discussed once the investigation is complete.

The police said that the parents of the younger students have already reported the case and they would launch an investigation once prosecutors have read the affidavits.

The Yilan County Social Affairs Department said it is also looking into the issue.

Social workers would assist the alleged victims should they wish to take legal action, the department added.