NCC to adjust staff handling content gripes

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday said that it would adjust the number of personnel handling complaints regarding broadcasting content, but did not give specific details.

The commission has seen a dramatic increase in complaints about broadcasting content, particularly regarding misinformation, NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

Some instances drew more than 100 complaints, Wong said, adding that staff divide complaints into categories before submitting them to be discussed at the NCC commissioners’ weekly meeting.

At yesterday’s meeting, commissioners discussed adjusting the number of personnel overseeing complaints in response to criticism about the commission’s efficiency, Wong said.

Wong dismissed criticism of commissioners, which said that they have diverse views on how to handle misinformation, with reports saying that some had threatened to speak to the media about the issue.

“There is no such thing. NCC commissioners have all agreed that the commission needs to respond to criticism from the public and enhance its administrative efficiency,” Wong said, adding that an ad hoc meeting would be convened to talk about flexible appropriation of personnel to cope with the increase in complaints.

The commission would continue to follow administrative procedure to investigate complaints, he said.

Asked about NCC Chairwoman Nicole Chan’s (詹婷怡) suggestion that the agency use technology to monitor television broadcasts, Wong said that the commission was considering using artificial intelligence, but it was still debating the feasibility of the idea.

Meanwhile, a letter claiming to be written by an NCC staff member to the Chinese-language Apple Daily said that commissioners have been attending events that have nothing to do with their role and have asked their staff to do a lot of preparatory work, imposing a huge burden on them.

The person said that Chan had attended events organized by Kbro Co and Fubon Group, which was a conflict of interest.

Kbro Co and Taiwan Mobile, which are affiliated with Fubon Group, are overseen by the NCC.

“Our staff members have been working hard and the commission humbly accepts criticisms from all parties. We will talk about streamlining the administrative procedure,” Wong said in response to questions about the Apple Daily report.