Winners of by-elections sworn in as legislators

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The four winners of the legislative by-elections were sworn in yesterday by Grand Justice Huang Hung-hsia (黃虹霞), with Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and the caucus whips from the two main political parties attending.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Tian (余天), representing Taipei’s Sanchong District (三重), is to have a seat on the Internal Administration Committee, while DPP Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文), representing Tainan’s second electoral district, is to have a seat on the Economic Committee, the Legislative Yuan said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Ko Cheng-fang (柯呈枋) is to sit on the Transportation Committee, while independent Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) is to join the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, it said.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said that the party welcomed two experienced members whose efforts would no doubt help immensely to push its policies.

Yu had served as a legislator and was on the Internal Administration Committee, while Kuo is equally experienced, having previously served as deputy minister of labor, Ker said.

Yu said that he promised during his campaign to be attentive to and to satisfy the public will, adding that he would prioritize matters that members of the public bring to his attention.

Yu cited as an example complaints by borough wardens about maintenance of closed-circuit television systems (CCTV).

CCTV maintenance used to be the borough warden’s responsibility, but it has been transferred to local police stations, but requests for repairs often go unheeded, Yu said, adding that he would prioritize resolving this issue, as it concerns public safety.

Kuo said that he would still need to get accustomed to a role reversal, with him asking questions now of government officials instead of being the one answering them.

His primary mission is to better serve his constituents though policy interpellation, project backing and funding allocation, Kuo said.

Ko said he hoped to amend legislation that would benefit the nation and the public, and that he would work with the KMT caucus and help provide oversight of the government.

As the first female legislator representing Kinmen County, Chen said she would make the “affairs of Kinmen residents, whether great or small, my affairs,” and would staunchly relay to the government their needs.