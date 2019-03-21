Chefs blend local elements, French cuisine for event

By Yu Chao-fu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Three chefs who graduated from Keelung’s Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health have created a French cuisine menu for a banquet to be hosted by the French Office in Taipei today.

The banquet, which is held in a different city or county each year, is part of the office’s Gout de France event.

Chefs Fu Chao-jung (傅昭蓉), Chien Cheng-hung (簡成鴻) and Chien Yu-chieh (簡于傑) incorporated local ingredients from Keelung into authentic French cuisine.

They chose fresh ingredients that are in season and locally available, including giant red shrimp, Chinese white shrimp, swordtip squid, anglerfish, cobia and sea urchin.

They created the menu at the invitation of the institute and the Keelung City Government.

At a news conference on Tuesday, when the chefs showcased their dishes, Keelung Deputy Mayor Lin Yong-fa (林永發) said that he believes food and culture are closely connected.

The event provides an opportunity to present the flavors of Keelung’s seafood in a diversified way through French-style cooking, Keelung Department of Economic Affairs Deputy Director-General Cheng Yung-yang (鄭永陽) said.

The chefs are promoting Keelung’s seafood through their culinary skills, he said, adding that the event marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between Keelung and France.

Gout de France is celebrated globally by nearly 5,000 chefs, said Anne Rulliat, head of the French Office in Taipei’s Political Affairs, Press and Communication Section.

France and Keelung share a historical connection, and often exchange in areas of culture, she said.

The fifth edition of Gout de France is to be celebrated by 17 restaurants nationwide from today to Sunday.