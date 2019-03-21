DPP members must stop choosing sides: chairman

By Yang Chun-hui and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) yesterday called on party officials at every level to remain neutral regarding presidential candidates.

For example, DPP legislators holding a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in support of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election campaign, and DPP Tainan city councilors calling for support for former premier William Lai’s (賴清德) presidential bid at a meeting were divisive actions that should stop, he said.

DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) led a group of 34 legislators who held placards and shouted slogans in front of the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday.

Chen said that supporting Tsai in next year’s elections is necessary to “protect the party and protect Taiwan.”

A proper nomination process was established long ago to prevent infighting and factionalism, and that process meets democratic requirements, Cho said.

Party officials should avoid publicly expressing their personal viewpoints before the nomination process is over, he said.

Cho said that he would set an example by remaining neutral and just throughout the process, adding that it would be inappropriate to act any other way.

It is crucial that all party officials be equitable, impartial and transparent in carrying out their duties to present the DPP as a capable and efficient party, he said.

“If you still believe in this party and can recognize the persistence we have shown from start to finish — the continual effort we have shown — then please, whatever you do, do not let your emotions take over,” Cho told party officials and supporters.

He urged them to avoid antagonistic speech.

As a local party that emerged through Taiwan’s hard-fought democratization, the DPP must set an example and avoid inappropriate language and behavior, he said, adding that otherwise, Taiwan’s democracy could be affected.

“The democratic process and its results will bring the party together ... and will make the party more mature and stable,” he said.