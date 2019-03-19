Man filmed as he throws wife from stairway, jumps

Staff writer, with CNA

A man with Chinese and US citizenship allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of Terminal 2 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early yesterday morning after throwing his Taiwanese wife over a guard rail from the same floor.

The woman, a 33-year-old surnamed Chang (張), was unconscious and in critical condition at Min-Sheng General Hospital, while her 32-year-old husband, surnamed Wan (萬), sustained fractured ribs, but was able to be questioned by aviation police yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on a stairway near the departure area in Terminal 2 at 12:38am as Wan was preparing to fly back to the US, Aviation Police Bureau officer Tien Wei-jen (田偉仁) said.

Airport surveillance footage showed the two apparently in a heated argument.

When they reached the landing of a stairway leading to a food court, the man picked up his wife and threw her over the guardrail, the footage showed.

Chang hit a wall and other objects before landing in a safety net above the first floor.

Wan jumped from the same spot moments later.

Chinese-language media reports said that the argument arose because Chang wanted her husband to remain in Taiwan, where he had been since the Lunar New Year holiday early last month.

Wan is likely to be charged with attempted homicide, the reports said, citing police officers.