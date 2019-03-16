NTU hospital app helps track healing after surgeries

Staff writer, with CNA

A new medical smartphone app that can distinguish between different kinds of flesh wounds from photographs can be downloaded for free, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) said on Wednesday.

The AI_SWAS app was jointly developed by National Taiwan University and the hospital and it is capable of determining with 90 percent accuracy if a wound is red, swollen, necrotic or infected, the hospital said.

The app, which took three years to develop, combines a database of 131 photographs of wounds from 46 patients with professional advice from doctors, NTUH Center for Human Appearance director Tai Hao-chih (戴浩志) said.

Users can take photographs of their wounds every day and AI_SWAS will inform them of the tissue’s condition, Tai said, adding that they can also consult doctors through the app.

The developers devised the app because they wanted to design a system for remote medical management that would allow people who come out of surgery to return home with a tool that that can help them manage their wounds, NTUH secretary Lai Fei-pei (賴飛羆) said.

An Android version of the app is available for download, while an iOS version is still being developed, Tai said.