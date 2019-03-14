Requirements for New Zealand travel to change

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese travelers will need to hold an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) if they want to travel to New Zealand starting from October, the Bureau of Consular Affairs said on Tuesday.

Taiwanese would be able to apply for an ETA online for NZ$9 (US$6.16) if using a Web browser and for NZ$12 if using a mobile app, it said.

An ETA is valid for two years, the bureau said.

The requirement is to be mandatory for all sea and air travelers from 60 visa-free countries, which includes Taiwan, the bureau said.

Those transiting through New Zealand would also be required to hold an ETA, the bureau added.

According to the New Zealand immigration Web site, the ETA is a “new security and facilitation measure that will help to speed things up at the border” by making a number of improvements, including enhancing security and reducing immigration risks, addressing smuggling and biosecurity risks, and improving traveler experience.

An international visitor conservation and tourism levy would also be introduced along with the ETA, which would cost NZ$35 per person and would be valid for the duration of the ETA, New Zealand immigration authorities said.

Explaining the reason for introducing the levy, the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said on its Web site that it was announced so that “international visitors will be contributing directly to the tourism infrastructure they use and helping conserve the natural environment they enjoy.”