Thirty-four injured in bus crash

By Liu Hsiao-hsin, Cheng Wei-chi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A tour bus overturned yesterday afternoon after a glancing collision with a sedan on National Highway No. 3 near Changhua County’s Hemei Township (和美), leaving at least five people critically injured.

Changhua Fire Bureau officials said that the bureau’s Duty Command Center received an incident report at 4:43pm.

All 33 people on the bus, including the driver, incurred at least some injury and as of press time last night, five of them were receiving intensive medical care at the Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, they said.

According to sources, the sedan’s driver — a man surnamed Lai (賴) — was also hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

The bus was transporting people returning from a religious event in Miaoli County’s Yuanli (苑裡) to Kaohsiung at the time of the crash, they said.

The fire bureau dispatched 79 firefighters and paramedics, 16 fire engines and 19 ambulances to the scene, they said.

The bus, a 12-year-old vehicle operated by Kaohsiung-based Chien Hua Transportation Co (芊華通運), carried a valid insurance policy and had passed its latest safety inspection, the Directorate-General of Highways said.

Additional reporting by CNA