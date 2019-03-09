Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Taiwanese deported to China

Two Taiwanese arrested in October last year on alleged telecom fraud charges were yesterday deported to China by the Philippine authorities, the third such incident in a year. Philippine Bureau of Immigration officers escorted the Taiwanese and a Chinese suspect onto a commercial flight to Beijing. All three are alleged members of a telecom fraud ring. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila officials expressed grave concern over the deportations. The Taiwanese were among a group of 13 Taiwanese and 12 Chinese arrested that month. On Feb. 12, seven of the Taiwanese were sent to Beijing. In April last year, the bureau deported 78 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to Tianjin, China. The office has warned Taiwanese not to engage in illegal activities in the Philippines.

ASTRONOMY

Messier marathon planned

An amateur astronomy event planned tonight in the Alishan Forest Recreation Area (阿里山國家風景區) is to see participants compete to spot as many objects as possible from a catalogue compiled by French astronomer Charles Messier. Seventeen contestants have signed up for this year’s Alishan Messier Marathon at Siaoliyuanshan (小笠原山). Over the past few years, it has become a tradition for skywatchers in the northern hemisphere to try to find the 110 objects listed in the Messier catalogue in one night. The event is to begin with a search for Messier objects low in the western sky, which are best seen approximately 30 minutes after sunset, Chiayi Forest District Office Deputy Director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said. The marathon would test participants’ observation skill, astronomical knowledge and fitness, he said, adding that it would end just before sunrise tomorrow with a search for objects above the eastern horizon. To eliminate light pollution, organizers have arranged for nearby street lights to be turned off from 4pm today to 5:40am tomorrow and have banned the use of laser pointers, he said.

CHARITY

TAS club to hold book sale

The Taipei American School’s (TAS) Orphanage Club is to hold its annual book sale today from 10am to 5pm in the school’s forecourt and lobby. The club has collected thousands of books, as well as hundreds of magazines. Money raised at the event is used to help the 49-year-old club assist orphans and needy children in Taiwan, outlying islands and overseas. Admission is free, and the fair is to be held rain or shine. The school is at 800 Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6 in Taipei’s Tianmu neighborhood.

TRAVEL

Ministry upgrades Haiti

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday lowered the travel alert for Haiti from “orange” to “yellow” due to improvements in the political and economic situation in the country. The Bureau of Consular Affairs said on its Web site that massive anti-government protests in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other major cities have subsided, with life gradually returning to normal in most areas. However, the ministry warned that isolated incidences of violence are still being reported, with protesters barricading roads in some places. Several international airlines, including Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Air Transat, are still adjusting or have canceled flights to Haiti until the end of next month, the bureau said. The ministry urged travelers to confirm their flights before departure and to avoid gatherings or protests. Code “yellow” means that travelers should review travel plans and be extra vigilant when visiting.