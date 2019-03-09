TRTC announces birthday events

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) is hosting a series of events to celebrate its 23rd anniversary.

TRTC general manager Yen Pang-chieh (顏邦傑) and Taipei City Government deputy spokesperson Huang Ching-ying announced the events at a ceremony in Taipei on Thursday.

With the Taipei MRT system soon to serve its 10 billionth passenger, the company said that the person who purchased the fare would win free access to the MRT system for one year and a NT$30,000 laptop.

It would also give prizes to passengers whose names include the Chinese characters “bai” (百, “100”), “yi” (億, “100 million”), “ren” (人, person) or “ci” (次, “times”), it said.

Two people who show their IDs with the final two digits on each adding up to 100 would also be eligible for the gifts, it said.

People who are interested in learning more about the MRT’s operations can join an event on March 23 to visit the system at night, it said.

Registrations, which are limited to 50 people, opened yesterday, it said.

The TRTC also invited Internet celebrity HowHow to shoot a video introducing behind-the-scenes work it does.

In the video, HowHow played a driver and later a member of the train maintenance crew at the depot in Beitou District (北投).

The company said that it would hold concerts on March 30 and 31 at Daan Park in Taipei, where singers are to perform 100 popular songs from the past 23 years.