Kaohsiung police to increase patrols after bloody fights

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung residents yesterday called on the city government to beef up security after police officers were called out several times to investigate disputes that ended in bloody attacks, including a street brawl.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) urged residents not to let themselves become angry, and ordered police to increase patrols.

“I ask again for Kaohsiung residents and all friends, please do not turn to violence. It is important to have harmony in our city and to show people that we are a ‘sunny’ city,” Han said. “Many tourists are coming to Kaohsiung, so our residents must by all means eliminate violence and brutality.”

An argument between a carpentry instructor and an apprentice at a KTV parlor in Sinsing District (新興) allegedly escalated into a fist fight before the instructor grabbed a cleaver from the kitchen and sliced the other man.

The apprentice, 24, was in intensive care as of press time last night.

A morning dispute at a seafood restaurant in Sanmin District (三民) between the proprietor and a customer on the proper way to give a toast turned into a fight with broken beer bottles allegedly being used to cut each other’s faces.

A street brawl was reportedly sparked by an argument between two over a woman, which escalated despite friends trying to intervene.

Eyewitnesses said about 20 people were involved, and one man attacked another with a katana, inflicting several cuts.