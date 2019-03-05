In six months, boy receives NT$250,000 in traffic fines

Staff writer, with CNA

A 14-year-old boy collected dozens of traffic tickets totaling NT$250,000 over six months for driving without a license and contravening other traffic rules, New Taipei City Councilor Lin Kuo-chun (林國春) said on Sunday.

Thirty-one tickets were issued from May to October last year, after the teen used savings from a part-time job to buy a secondhand motorbike without the knowledge of his father.

His father, surnamed Wu (吳), only found out about the tickets on Jan. 31 as they were sent to the address on his official household registration, which is in Tainan, while he lives in New Taipei City, local Chinese-language media reported.

Apart from breaching traffic rules, the teenager was involved with a fraud ring and has been serving a sentence for fraud at a juvenile detention facility since the end of November, Lin said.

Wu is a single parent who works odd jobs, Lin said, expressing concern that he might not be able to pay the fines.

Wu has also been required to attend an 81-hour-long series of lectures on traffic safety, Lin added.

New Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office head Lee Chung-tai (李忠台) said that tickets are issued to deter drivers from breaking the law.

Upon his release from the juvenile detention center, the boy would also be required to attend lectures on traffic safety, or face further punishment, he added.