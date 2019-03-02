Jewish center calls for greater Holocaust awareness

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chabad Taipei Jewish Center on Thursday called on Taiwanese to learn more about the impact of the Holocaust, after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was criticized for describing it as “great publicity” for Jewish people internationally.

In a statement issued on the 72nd anniversary of the 228 Massacre, the center said it believes communication, understanding and acceptance are the basis for cross-cultural understanding.

“We call on the people of Taiwan to continue to learn more about the impact of the Holocaust on the Jewish people,” the center said, expressing hope that the Taipei City Government would continue to create an environment that allows religious minorities to contribute to Taipei’s prosperity.

The center also voiced its opposition to politicians using the Holocaust to criticize opponents.

“We hope that the controversy over Mayor Ko’s remarks [is] not used for political benefit,” it said.

Ko has attracted fierce criticism from the public and other politicians over his comments about the Holocaust at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday after returning from Israel.

“For Jews, the Holocaust provides most of their international publicity, with the murder of 6 million people during the time of Hitler,” Ko said.

When asked on Thursday if he had misspoken, Ko said the incident was an important opportunity for international education.

The center said it has in recent years condemned the use of the Nazi flag in Taiwan and the use of Holocaust comparisons in local politics.

“Such use is extraordinarily hurtful to the Jewish people,” it said.

The high value the people of Taiwan put on human rights and democracy has attracted worldwide attention, the center said, adding that the first step to protecting human rights is to respect others.