Taiwan remains committed to stability: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan remains committed to regional stability, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday after the summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without an agreement on denuclearization.

Tsai said in a Facebook post that Taiwan would continue to work with the international community, and remains committed to regional stability and peace through enhanced communication.

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that no agreement was reached at the two-day summit.

“The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “No agreement was reached ... but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

Meanwhile, with international leaders expressing concern over renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, Tsai advised Taiwanese to avoid traveling to the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In case of emergency, Taiwanese can request help from the Representative Office of Taiwan in New Delhi, she said.

The latest tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors were triggered by a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in Kashmir on Feb. 14.

India responded by launching airstrikes against Pakistan. The two sides exchanged fire in dozens of locations.