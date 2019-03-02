Community rallies after father of eight killed

By Peng Chien-li and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Donations have poured in for the family of a father of eight in Miaoli County’s Zaociao Township (造橋) who was killed in a car crash on Tuesday.

The man, surnamed Yao (姚), was on his way home from Hsinchu when a truck hit him near an onramp for the Formosa Freeway’s (Freeway No. 3) Siangshan Interchange.

He had traveled to Hsinchu on his motorcycle to pick up medication for his second daughter, who has moderate cerebral palsy.

Yao’s eldest son is a professional soldier, his second son works part-time and his third son is doing military service.

His other five children are still in school.

Yao and his wife were vegetable farmers.

Media reports of his passing attracted the attention of the community.

On Thursday, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌), A Pin Ko Ta Ai Association founder Lee Wen-pin (李文斌), Lions Club International District 300-G1 chapter director Wu Chin-chuan (吳錦川) and Miaoli Social Affairs Department Director Fan Yang-tien (范陽添) paid their respects to Yao at a funeral home in Toufen City (頭份).

The county government has requested that the department help Yao’s family members and connect them to public and private resources, said Hsu, who gave the family NT$20,000 on behalf of the county government.

Several businesses and groups have also reached out to help, he said.

Donations are to help cover funeral costs, the children’s tuition and other expenses.

One company has offered to provide pick-up and drop-off services for Yao’s second daughter, whom Yao had driven to and from school.

Hsu thanked the public for “allowing [Yao’s family] to feel the love and warmth of the community.”

The county government is to assign a social worker to assist them through this difficult time, he said.