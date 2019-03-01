Wang Jin-pyng to launch presidential bid next week

By Chen Yun and Tsai Ching-hua / Staff reporters

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), who served as legislative speaker for nearly 17 years, is to announce his presidential bid on Thursday next week.

The KMT Central Standing Committee on Wednesday agreed to adhere to its current primary system, which combines public opinion polls and party member surveys, with the results weighed at 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Wang yesterday acknowledged the planned event, saying that he would hold a news conference at the Taipei International Convention Center on Thursday with 20 tables and 200 seats.

As his candidacy announcement would not be made in his hometown, Kaohsiung, Wang would invite residents “who can represent the city” to attend the event, he said, but declined to comment on whether they would include Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who is also a KMT member.

Wang’s office has been contacting KMT lawmakers, influential local figures and industry heavyweights to attend his launch event, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Wang also plans to hold a banquet for KMT lawmakers to solicit their support, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

At a public event in Kaohsiung yesterday, Wang was greeted by numerous supporters who addressed him as “President Wang.”

Several KMT Kaohsiung city councilors were also present.

Asked about his decision to run for president next year, Wang said that it was not rooted in a desire to be president.

“Rather, it is for our national security and social harmony, as well as stable economic development across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang said, calling on Kaohsiung residents to support him.

Other pan-blue figures who have announced a presidential bid include former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former premier Simon Chang (張善政) and former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋).