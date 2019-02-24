Two charged after plunge from car hood proves fatal

By Hsieh Wu-hsiung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two people are to stand trial at the Taoyuan District Court on charges of negligent manslaughter after the husband of one suspect fell off the hood of a moving car and died following a marital spat.

The defendants, a woman surnamed Chang (張) and a man surnamed Tsai (蔡), are being accused of causing the death of Chang’s husband, surnamed Hsieh (謝), 46, after Hsieh tried to stop Tsai’s car.

The couple, who were married for more than 20 years and had three children, had been having difficulties in their marriage, and Chang had left home and was living with her boyfriend, surnamed Pan (潘), police said in a report.

Hsieh on Feb. 2 found his wife’s whereabouts and called her to arrange a meeting, to which Hsieh arrived in a car with Pan and Tsai, who drove it, the report said.

The three were in the vehicle, but after asking his wife to return home to no avail, Hsieh leaped onto the hood and held on as Tsai drove off, police said.

Police cited Tsai as saying that he drove off after Chang said that she was not going home with Hsieh.

He drove for about 8km before Hsieh fell off the car near the intersection of Binhai Road and Jhongshan Road in Guanyin District (觀音), police said.

Tsai was cited by police as saying that he had only wanted to scare Hsieh, adding that he did not stop to help him after he fell off as a friend of Hsieh’s was following close behind in another vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and sent Hsieh to a hospital, where he died due to his injuries.